Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging IHI CORP (IHICY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. IHI CORP (IHICY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

IHI CORP is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IHICY has returned about 81.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7.2% on average. As we can see, IHI CORP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF). The stock is up 121.6% year-to-date.

For Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, so IHICY is performing better in this area. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on IHI CORP and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

