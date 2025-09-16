Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hudson Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 27.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, HDSN has returned 87.1% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.2%. This shows that Hudson Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Helios Technologies (HLIO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.8%.

In Helios Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hudson Technologies is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Helios Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.

Hudson Technologies and Helios Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

3 Stocks Poised to Lead the AI Software Race

The software market is expected to witness a remarkable growth trajectory worldwide. Advancements in AI, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the rapid expansion of automation and robotics is offering investors an opportunity to unlock significant growth right now.

Which software stocks will soar? Which will fizzle out? Find out in our urgent special report, Software is Eating the World. It examines where the software industry stands now and reveals three favorite software stocks to own

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.