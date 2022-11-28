Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Hudson Technologies is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 20.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HDSN has gained about 154.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 8.6% on average. This shows that Hudson Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Reliance Steel (RS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

In Reliance Steel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.2% so far this year, meaning that HDSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Reliance Steel belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #165. The industry has moved -6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

