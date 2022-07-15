Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Hudson Technologies is one of 230 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 76.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HDSN has returned 70.3% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 26.1%. This means that Hudson Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MRC Global (MRC). The stock is up 45.2% year-to-date.

For MRC Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 34.4% so far this year, so HDSN is performing better in this area.

MRC Global, however, belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +5.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hudson Technologies and MRC Global as they could maintain their solid performance.

