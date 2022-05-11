Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Hudson Technologies (HDSN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hudson Technologies is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hudson Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDSN's full-year earnings has moved 475% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HDSN has gained about 78.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -21.3%. This means that Hudson Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Reliance Steel (RS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.1%.

Over the past three months, Reliance Steel's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 69.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 29% this year, meaning that HDSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Reliance Steel falls under the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.

Hudson Technologies and Reliance Steel could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.