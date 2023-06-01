Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hubbell (HUBB) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hubbell (HUBB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hubbell is one of 217 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBB's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HUBB has returned 20.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 3.4% on average. This shows that Hubbell is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.4%.

The consensus estimate for Brambles Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hubbell is a member of the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.3% so far this year, meaning that HUBB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brambles Ltd. falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.6%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Hubbell and Brambles Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

