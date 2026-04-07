Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Halma (HLMAF) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Halma (HLMAF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Halma is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 183 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Halma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLMAF's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HLMAF has gained about 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Halma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is UniFirst (UNF). The stock is up 32.7% year-to-date.

For UniFirst, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Halma belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, UniFirst belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #22.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Halma and UniFirst. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Halma (HLMAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.