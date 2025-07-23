Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Halma (HLMAF) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Halma (HLMAF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Halma is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Halma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLMAF's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, HLMAF has gained about 26.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 8% on average. As we can see, Halma is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (JPSWY). The stock is up 60.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Halma belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.5% this year, meaning that HLMAF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.1%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Halma and The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halma (HLMAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (JPSWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.