Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Greif (GEF) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Greif (GEF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greif is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 228 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, GEF has moved about 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -21%. This means that Greif is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 71.9%.

The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies' current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greif is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.3% so far this year, so GEF is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Hudson Technologies falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #160. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -26.2%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Greif and Hudson Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





