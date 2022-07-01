Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Greif (GEF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greif (GEF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greif is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 17.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GEF has returned about 3.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 24.7%. This shows that Greif is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is IHI CORP (IHICY). The stock is up 34.4% year-to-date.

In IHI CORP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, so GEF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #139. The industry has moved -27% year to date.

Greif and IHI CORP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.