Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graphic Packaging (GPK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Graphic Packaging is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Graphic Packaging is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPK's full-year earnings has moved 10.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GPK has returned about 14.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3.8%. This shows that Graphic Packaging is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is W.W. Grainger (GWW). The stock is up 18.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, W.W. Grainger's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Graphic Packaging belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.4% so far this year, so GPK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, W.W. Grainger belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +13.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Graphic Packaging and W.W. Grainger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.