Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Graham (GHM) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Graham (GHM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Graham is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Graham is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GHM has gained about 131% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 23%. This means that Graham is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kornit Digital (KRNT). The stock is up 63.7% year-to-date.

For Kornit Digital, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Graham belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.4% so far this year, so GHM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Kornit Digital falls under the Commercial Printing industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +47.4%.

Graham and Kornit Digital could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

