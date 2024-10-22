Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Graham (GHM) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Graham (GHM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Graham is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Graham is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM's full-year earnings has moved 17.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GHM has returned about 64.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 13.8%. This means that Graham is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF). The stock is up 151.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Graham belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.8% so far this year, so GHM is performing better in this area. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Graham and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

