Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Graco (GGG) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Graco Inc. (GGG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Graco Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Graco Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GGG's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GGG has returned 4.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 0.6% on average. As we can see, Graco Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Halma (HLMAF). The stock has returned 11.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Halma's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Graco Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5% this year, meaning that GGG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Halma, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #44. The industry has moved -2.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Graco Inc. and Halma as they could maintain their solid performance.

