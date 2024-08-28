Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging GormanRupp (GRC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Gorman-Rupp (GRC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gorman-Rupp is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gorman-Rupp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRC's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GRC has returned 9.9% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.7%. As we can see, Gorman-Rupp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Halma (HLMAF). The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.

For Halma, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Gorman-Rupp is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, so GRC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Halma belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +19.5% year to date.

Gorman-Rupp and Halma could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

