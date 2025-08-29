Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Fuel Tech (FTEK) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fuel Tech, Inc. is one of 189 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fuel Tech, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTEK's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FTEK has returned 185.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fuel Tech, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Helios Technologies (HLIO). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

In Helios Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Fuel Tech, Inc. belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, so FTEK is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Helios Technologies falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.8%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Fuel Tech, Inc. and Helios Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

