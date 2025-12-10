Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Flowserve (FLS) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flowserve (FLS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Flowserve is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flowserve is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS' full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FLS has gained about 26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.7% on average. As we can see, Flowserve is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wartsila (WRTBY). The stock is up 104.7% year-to-date.

In Wartsila's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, meaning that FLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wartsila, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +5.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Flowserve and Wartsila as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

