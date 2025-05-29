Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Fanuc (FANUY) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fanuc Corp. (FANUY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Fanuc Corp. is one of 190 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fanuc Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANUY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FANUY has returned about 3.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. As we can see, Fanuc Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, UniFirst (UNF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.4%.

The consensus estimate for UniFirst's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fanuc Corp. belongs to the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 54.7% this year, meaning that FANUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

UniFirst, however, belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved -17.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Fanuc Corp. and UniFirst as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

