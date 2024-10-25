Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ESCO Technologies (ESE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Esco Technologies (ESE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Esco Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Esco Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESE's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ESE has gained about 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.8% on average. This shows that Esco Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Trimble Navigation (TRMB). The stock has returned 13.8% year-to-date.

For Trimble Navigation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Esco Technologies is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.1% so far this year, so ESE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Trimble Navigation falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

Esco Technologies and Trimble Navigation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.