Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Enersys (ENS) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has EnerSys (ENS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EnerSys is one of 200 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS' full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ENS has returned about 6.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -4.9%. This shows that EnerSys is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Esco Technologies (ESE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.8%.

The consensus estimate for Esco Technologies' current year EPS has increased 18.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EnerSys belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.8% so far this year, so ENS is performing better in this area. Esco Technologies is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on EnerSys and Esco Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

