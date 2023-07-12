Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Enersys (ENS) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. EnerSys (ENS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

EnerSys is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnerSys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENS' full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ENS has returned 48% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, EnerSys is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eaton (ETN). The stock has returned 29.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Eaton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EnerSys belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.3% so far this year, meaning that ENS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Eaton is also part of the same industry.

EnerSys and Eaton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.