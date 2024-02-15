Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enerpac (EPAC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Enerpac is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enerpac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAC's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EPAC has gained about 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 2.9% on average. This means that Enerpac is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Horiba Ltd. (HRIBF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.3%.

In Horiba Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Enerpac belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, meaning that EPAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Horiba Ltd. however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #154. The industry has moved +9.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Enerpac and Horiba Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

