Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Emerson Electric (EMR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Emerson Electric is one of 187 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EMR has gained about 8.5% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6.1%. This means that Emerson Electric is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Mitsui & Co. (MITSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.8%.

For Mitsui & Co., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Emerson Electric belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.6% so far this year, so EMR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Mitsui & Co., however, belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +14.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Emerson Electric and Mitsui & Co.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

