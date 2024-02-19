Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Eaton (ETN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Eaton (ETN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Eaton is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Eaton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ETN has returned about 15.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3.3%. This means that Eaton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.7%.

In Ingersoll Rand's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.9% this year, meaning that ETN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ingersoll Rand, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +4.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Eaton and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

