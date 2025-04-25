Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DXP Enterprises (DXPE) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has DXP Enterprises (DXPE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

DXP Enterprises is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 192 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DXPE has gained about 2.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -9.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DXP Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Insteel Industries (IIIN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.8%.

Over the past three months, Insteel Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.3% so far this year, so DXPE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Insteel Industries, however, belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved -12.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to DXP Enterprises and Insteel Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

