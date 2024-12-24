Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DXP Enterprises (DXPE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DXP Enterprises is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DXPE has returned 137.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, DXP Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 49.2%.

Over the past three months, Research Solutions Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 200%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.3% so far this year, so DXPE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Research Solutions Inc. however, belongs to the Commercial Printing industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +36.1% so far this year.

DXP Enterprises and Research Solutions Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.