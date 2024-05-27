Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DXP Enterprises (DXPE) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DXP Enterprises (DXPE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DXP Enterprises is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DXP Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DXPE has returned 47.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 14.5% on average. This means that DXP Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Luxfer (LXFR). The stock is up 35.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Luxfer's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 185.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, DXP Enterprises is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, so DXPE is performing better in this area. Luxfer is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to DXP Enterprises and Luxfer as they could maintain their solid performance.

