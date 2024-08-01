Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Donaldson (DCI) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Donaldson (DCI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Donaldson is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Donaldson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCI's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DCI has moved about 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 9%. As we can see, Donaldson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Dover Corporation (DOV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.8%.

Over the past three months, Dover Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Donaldson is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.4% so far this year, so DCI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Dover Corporation, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved +9.9% so far this year.

Donaldson and Dover Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

