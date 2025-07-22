Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DMC Global (BOOM) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DMC Global (BOOM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DMC Global is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DMC Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOM's full-year earnings has moved 375% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BOOM has returned about 9.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 6.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, DMC Global is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Insteel Industries (IIIN). The stock has returned 37.3% year-to-date.

For Insteel Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DMC Global belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5% this year, meaning that BOOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Insteel Industries belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DMC Global and Insteel Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.