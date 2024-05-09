Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging DISCO CORP (DSCSY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DISCO CORP (DSCSY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

DISCO CORP is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DISCO CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSCSY's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DSCSY has returned 30.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that DISCO CORP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Luxfer (LXFR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.5%.

The consensus estimate for Luxfer's current year EPS has increased 185.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, DISCO CORP is a member of the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, meaning that DSCSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Luxfer belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +8.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track DISCO CORP and Luxfer. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

