Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Crown Holdings (CCK) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Crown Holdings (CCK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crown Holdings is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crown Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CCK has gained about 17.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -2%. As we can see, Crown Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wartsila (WRTBY). The stock has returned 21% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Wartsila's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Crown Holdings belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that CCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wartsila, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved -8.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Crown Holdings and Wartsila as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

