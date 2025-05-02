Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Crown Holdings (CCK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Crown Holdings (CCK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Crown Holdings is one of 190 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crown Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CCK has moved about 16.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 7.9%. As we can see, Crown Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR (EPOKY). The stock has returned 17.9% year-to-date.

For Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Crown Holdings belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that CCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crown Holdings and Epiroc Aktiebolag Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

