Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Constellium (CSTM) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Constellium (CSTM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Constellium is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Constellium is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM's full-year earnings has moved 62.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CSTM has moved about 76.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 12.8%. This shows that Constellium is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 98.1%.

For Generac Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Constellium belongs to the Metal Products - Distribution industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 36.4% so far this year, so CSTM is performing better in this area.

Generac Holdings, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +3.6% so far this year.

Constellium and Generac Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.