Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging CIRCOR International (CIR) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Circor (CIR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Circor is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Circor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIR's full-year earnings has moved 71.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CIR has gained about 21.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Circor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.1%.

For DXP Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Circor belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so CIR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Circor and DXP Enterprises as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.