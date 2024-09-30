Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Cintas (CTAS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Cintas (CTAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cintas is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CTAS has returned 34.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 14.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cintas is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hubbell (HUBB). The stock has returned 30.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Hubbell's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cintas is a member of the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.8% this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hubbell, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry. Currently, this 1-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +30.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Cintas and Hubbell. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.