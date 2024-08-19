Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Cintas (CTAS) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cintas (CTAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cintas is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CTAS has moved about 26.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.8% on average. As we can see, Cintas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Clear Secure (YOU). The stock has returned 36.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Clear Secure's current year EPS has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.5% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Clear Secure falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18%.

Cintas and Clear Secure could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

