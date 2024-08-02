Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Cintas (CTAS) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cintas (CTAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cintas is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CTAS has gained about 26.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.8% on average. As we can see, Cintas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.2%.

For Emerson Electric, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.3% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Emerson Electric belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #34. The industry has moved +10.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Cintas and Emerson Electric as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

