Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Century Aluminum (CENX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Century Aluminum (CENX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Century Aluminum is one of 203 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Century Aluminum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENX's full-year earnings has moved 785.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CENX has moved about 50.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 8.6%. This means that Century Aluminum is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Graham (GHM). The stock has returned 134.4% year-to-date.

In Graham's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Century Aluminum is a member of the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.6% so far this year, meaning that CENX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Graham, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #175. The industry has moved +8.2% so far this year.

Century Aluminum and Graham could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.