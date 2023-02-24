Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging CECO Environmental (CECO) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CECO Environmental (CECO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CECO Environmental is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CECO Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECO's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CECO has moved about 27.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 5.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CECO Environmental is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Graphic Packaging (GPK). The stock has returned 5.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Graphic Packaging's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CECO Environmental belongs to the Pollution Control industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.6% so far this year, so CECO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Graphic Packaging falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

CECO Environmental and Graphic Packaging could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

