Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 201 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cadre Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRE's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CDRE has gained about 3.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cadre Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Insteel Industries (IIIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7%.

The consensus estimate for Insteel Industries' current year EPS has increased 24.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1% this year, meaning that CDRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Insteel Industries belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved -9.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cadre Holdings, Inc. and Insteel Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

