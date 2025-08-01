Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Broadwind Energy (BWEN) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is one of 189 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWEN's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BWEN has returned about 37.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 8.7% on average. As we can see, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Constellium (CSTM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.5%.

Over the past three months, Constellium's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Broadwind Energy, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that BWEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Constellium falls under the Metal Products - Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.3%.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. and Constellium could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.