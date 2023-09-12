Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Broadwind Energy (BWEN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is one of 223 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWEN's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BWEN has returned about 132.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This means that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Bodycote (BYPLF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.7%.

Over the past three months, Bodycote's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Broadwind Energy, Inc. belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.1% this year, meaning that BWEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bodycote belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #223. The industry has moved +18.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadwind Energy, Inc. and Bodycote as they could maintain their solid performance.

