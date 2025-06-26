Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Brambles (BXBLY) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brambles Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BXBLY has moved about 26.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 1.2% on average. This shows that Brambles Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ferguson plc (FERG) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.4%.

In Ferguson plc's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.4% this year, meaning that BXBLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ferguson plc, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #64. The industry has moved +0.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Brambles Ltd. and Ferguson plc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

