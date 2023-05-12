Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Brambles (BXBLY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Brambles Ltd. is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BXBLY has returned about 18.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. This shows that Brambles Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bodycote (BYPLF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.1%.

Over the past three months, Bodycote's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.7% so far this year, meaning that BXBLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bodycote falls under the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.3%.

Brambles Ltd. and Bodycote could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

