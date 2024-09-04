Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Bodycote (BYPLF) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bodycote (BYPLF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bodycote is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bodycote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYPLF's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BYPLF has returned about 26.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6%. As we can see, Bodycote is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cintas (CTAS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.7%.

In Cintas' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bodycote belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.6% so far this year, so BYPLF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cintas, however, belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved +31% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Bodycote and Cintas. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

