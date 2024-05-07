Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Belden is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 7.7%. This shows that Belden is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Century Aluminum (CENX). The stock is up 43.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Century Aluminum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 362.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.4% so far this year, so BDC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Century Aluminum belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +17.7% year to date.

Belden and Century Aluminum could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

