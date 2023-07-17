Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Belden is one of 224 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BDC has gained about 35.6% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 10.8%. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is O-I Glass (OI). The stock is up 36.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, O-I Glass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.5% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, O-I Glass falls under the Glass Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and O-I Glass as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

