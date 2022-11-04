Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Belden (BDC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Belden is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BDC has returned 10.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -16.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Belden is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Myers (MYE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.8%.

In Myers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Belden is a member of the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.3% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Myers, however, belongs to the Rubber - Plastics industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved -36.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Belden and Myers as they could maintain their solid performance.

