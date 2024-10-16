Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ball (BALL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ball (BALL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Ball is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ball is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BALL has returned about 14.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ball is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 66.7%.

Over the past three months, Atmus Filtration Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Ball belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, meaning that BALL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atmus Filtration Technologies, however, belongs to the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved +29.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Ball and Atmus Filtration Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

