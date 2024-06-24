Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AZZ (AZZ) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AZZ (AZZ) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AZZ is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AZZ has returned 34.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AZZ is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Powell Industries (POWL). The stock is up 74.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Powell Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AZZ belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.7% so far this year, so AZZ is performing better in this area. Powell Industries is also part of the same industry.

AZZ and Powell Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

